Homeowner calls police after trash is dumped on street

Someone used the end of the street as a trash dump. (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond woman is working with police to figure out who dumped piles of trash near her home in Fulton Hill.

Mari Valentenyi found mattresses, chairs, clothes and bags of trash on Balfour Street. The frustrated homeowner says the trash dumping is inconsiderate and illegal.

She is piecing it all together, and a few clues might help Richmond Police track down whoever decided to use the end of Balfour Street as a trash dump.

"Inside the trash bags, we found lots of bills with somebody's name on it, and the address and everything else, so we think this came from Henrico County. We know the address it probably came from," said Valentenyi.

Valentenyi was blown away by the mess left on Sunday.

"This kind of gigantic household dump is a first. This is so egregious, it's ridiculous," said Valentenyi.

Illegal dumping is a misdemeanor with a $2,500 fine or possibly jail time.

Richmond Police is arranging for the trash to be gone by Friday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12