Open house to discuss Route 5 corridor

The Henrico County Planning Dept. will hold a meeting on June 4.

The Henrico County Planning Department wants to hear from you following a study of the Route 5 corridor.

They want to present new information and "review revised draft goals, objectives and strategies as well as new draft design guidelines for the corridor."

The meeting will be held on June 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Varina Area Library, 1875 New Market Road.

