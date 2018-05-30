'I was traumatized': man claims police used excessive force during traffic stop

Chesterfield Police are addressing a claim of excessive force during a March traffic stop.

News outlets were able to view body camera footage on Wednesday from the March 28 arrest of 21-year-old James Monk. He was charged with obstruction of justice and improper tint.

Monk was originally stopped for an illegal window tint on 2nd and James Street, but body camera footage shows the situation escalated.

Monk was asked to step out of the car to be detained because of a smell of marijuana. Police say Monk resisted, even while on the ground, and he was tased once and pepper sprayed twice. Police say no marijuana was found.

In April, the police department launched an internal investigation into the use of force in the situation. They say tasers are supposed to be used when there is an immediate threat to the officer.

Police also noted that taser prongs are supposed to be removed by the officer from someone as soon as possible; in Monk's case, the prongs were not removed until EMS arrived on scene.

Wednesday, members of the Chesterfield NAACP, Monk, his mother, pastor, and friend whose car he was driving on the night of the incident, held a press conference at the Chester Library.

"[They] asked me to step out the car. I followed all of the rules. I didn't do anything wrong. It was uncalled for, it didn't have to go that far," said Monk.

Monk says he was traumatized by the situation, and in the moment he was scared and ultimately blinded by the pepper spray. The 21-year-old had no criminal record prior to the traffic stop and says he does not smoke marijuana.

Tavorise Marks with Chesterfield NAACP legal redress committee says Monk was "repeatedly jabbed" by officers.

"Mr. Monk was on his back with his arms spread out asking 'why are you doing this?'" explained Marks. "At no point was he being aggressive or posing a threat or immediate danger to any of those officers."

He said the following in a statement prior to the press conference Thursday:

The Chesterfield County Branch NAACP Legal Redress Committee was contacted by Mr. Monk who requested that the branch look into this incident. We began our investigation on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. What we have uncovered has been devastating and heartbreaking. The Chesterfield County Branch NAACP will look to seek legal action against the officers involved.

Marks says moving forward, they are asking to work with law enforcement to make changes in the community. He read a list of demands of the Chesterfield Police Department asking:

Employ a policy to allow the release of body cam footage through Freedom of Information Act.

Requests that immediate disciplinary action be taken on the officers who receiving re-training as a result of the incident

Asking the Board of Supervisors and Police Department to create a community review board with three citizens, as well as one active duty law enforcement and one retired, to review any complaints within the community that involve excessive force.

"It's important they treat all communities - including the minority community - with dignity, employ restraint and only use the degree of force necessary to maintain community safety," said Marks. "As our law enforcement professionals out in the field, we expect more of them in situations of that nature."

Monks mother, Christina Booker says she is "distraught and disturbed" by the situation, and feels her son was violated.

FULL STATEMENT FROM POLICE:

On March 28 at about 12:40 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 21000 block of Second Avenue for improper window tint. The officer approached the vehicle and identified the driver. While speaking to the driver, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer returned to his vehicle and requested that additional officers respond. Other officers responded. The initial officer returned to the vehicle and asked the driver to exit the vehicle. Once the driver exited the vehicle, the officer told him he was being detained. The officer attempted to place the driver in handcuffs, but the driver resisted, ignoring verbal commands to comply. As the driver resisted, he asked why he was being detained and officers told him it was because of the odor of marijuana. The driver continued to resist, and officers took him to the ground. As the driver continued to resist attempts to place him in handcuffs, the driver was pepper sprayed twice and tased once. The struggle between the officers and the driver lasted just over 3 minutes. After the taser was deployed, the driver complied and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers immediately requested rescue, and rescue personnel responded to the scene. After a search of the vehicle, during which no marijuana was found, the driver was transported to the magistrate’s office and issued summons for improper tint and obstruction of justice. An internal investigation of this incident was officially initiated on April 12 following routine use-of-force incident reviews. More than a month after that internal investigation began, Mr. Marks reached out to the department about this incident. On May 25, a representative of the police department met with him and others to review body-worn camera footage of the incident. We value our relationship with members of our community and we appreciate their willingness to bring their concerns to us.

