Chesterfield Police review claim of excessive force during traffic stop

Chesterfield Police are addressing a claim of excessive force during a March traffic stop.

News outlets were able to view body camera footage on Wednesday from the March 28 arrest of 21-year-old James Monk. He was charged with obstruction of justice and improper tint.

Monk was original stopped for an illegal window tint on 2nd and James Street, but body camera footage shows the situation escalated.

Monk was asked to step out of the car to be detained because of a smell of marijuana. Police say Monk resisted, even while on the ground, and he was tased once and pepper sprayed twice.

In April, the police department launched an internal investigation into the use of force in the situation. They say tasers are supposed to be used when there is an immediate threat to the officer.

We're told the officers involved in the arrest received retraining on taser use.

Tavaris Marks with the Chesterfield NAACP calls the situation devastating and heartbreaking. He requested to see the footage of the incident, encouraging the community to do the same.

Marks has planned a press conference in Chester on Thursday to make what he says is a "major announcement" in this case.

