Nielsen's top 20 programs for May 28-June 3

Nielsen's top 20 programs for May 28-June 3

By The Associated Press

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 28-June 3. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: Cleveland at Golden State, Game 2, ABC, 18.5 million.

2. NBA Finals: Cleveland at Golden State, Game 1, ABC, 17.4 million.

3. NBA Conference Finals: Golden State at Houston, TNT, 14.9 million.

4. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.2 million.

5. NBA Finals: Game 2 Post-game," ABC, 11.4 million.

6. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.6 million.

7. "World of Dance," NBC, 7 million.

8. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.7 million.

9. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 6.6 million.

10. "Code Black," CBS, 6.4 million.

11. "Instinct," CBS, 6.37 million.

12. "Code Black," CBS, 6.3 million.

13. "NCIS," CBS, 6.04 million.

14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.57 million.

15. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.5 million.

16. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.4 million.

17. "Mom," CBS, 5.26 million.

18. NHL Stanley Cup Final, NBC, 5.2 million.

19. NBA Countdown, Game 1, ABC, 5.13 million.

20. "America's Got Talent," NBC, 5.1 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

