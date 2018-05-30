Ovechkin helps Capitals beat Golden Knights 3-2, even series - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ovechkin helps Capitals beat Golden Knights 3-2, even series

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, stands on the ice during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights is... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, stands on the ice during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights is...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Ice maintenance crew members repair the ice with a fire extinguisher as linesman Jonny Murray watches during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washingt... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Ice maintenance crew members repair the ice with a fire extinguisher as linesman Jonny Murray watches during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washingt...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capit... (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capit...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Alex Ovechkin scored and blocked a shot in the second period and Braden Holtby made spectacular saves, lifting the Washington Capitals to a series-tying 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Lars Eller had a goal and two assists as the Capitals secured the first win in the Final in franchise history. Washington was swept by Detroit in the 1998 Final.

Brooks Orpik scored Washington's third goal midway through the second period, ending a 220-game drought.

James Neal gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 7:58 into the game and Shea Theodore pulled them within a goal late in the second.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Washington.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet

    ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:15:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:17 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:17:00 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

  • Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:45:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:16:43 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    More >>

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    More >>

  • The Latest: White House says Trump is not defending Barr

    The Latest: White House says Trump is not defending Barr

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:16:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:57:01 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...
    President Donald Trump weighs in on cancellation of 'Roseanne.'.More >>
    President Donald Trump weighs in on cancellation of 'Roseanne.'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly