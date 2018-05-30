Ovechkin helps Capitals beat Golden Knights 3-2, even series

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capit...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Alex Ovechkin scored and blocked a shot in the second period and Braden Holtby made spectacular saves, lifting the Washington Capitals to a series-tying 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Lars Eller had a goal and two assists as the Capitals secured the first win in the Final in franchise history. Washington was swept by Detroit in the 1998 Final.

Brooks Orpik scored Washington's third goal midway through the second period, ending a 220-game drought.

James Neal gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 7:58 into the game and Shea Theodore pulled them within a goal late in the second.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Washington.

