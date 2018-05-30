Game 2 in Stanley Cup Final has tough act to follow on Strip

(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier, left, and right wing Ryan Reaves joke around during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capit...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Strip has hosted countless events over the years, featuring stars on stage and in the ring.

Las Vegas can now add a championship game in a major professional sports league to its list.

And, Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final has a tough act to follow.

The Vegas Golden Knights opened with a 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals, co-starring teams that combined for a Final-record four lead changes.

There also were big hits, some which might have lingering effects Wednesday night.

Washington's Tom Wilson was penalized for blindsiding Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault after he passed the puck in Game 1. Ryan Reaves scored a tying goal Monday night after appearing to get away with cross-checking Capitals defenseman John Carlson.

