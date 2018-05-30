Bowen remains in NBA draft amid ongoing federal probe

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, South Carolina's Brian Bowen goofs around with teammates before an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C. Brian Bowen is staying in the NBA draft after South Carol...

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Brian Bowen is reaming in the NBA draft after the NCAA told South Carolina he would miss at least all of next season before he would be eligible to play as the federal investigation into college basketball continues.

Bowen announced his decision to stay in the NBA draft through the school on Wednesday.

The decision means Bowen, the one-time Louisville recruit who transferred to the Gamecocks in January, won't ever play in college. He was suspended by Louisville after the school said it was being investigated as part of the federal corruption probe into the sport.

The federal complaint stated an Adidas executive and others attempted to funnel $100,000 to a recruit's family for him to play at Louisville. Details in the documents made clear investigators were referring to Bowen.

