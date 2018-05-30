PHOTOS: Police need help identifying gas station thief

Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 400 block of Southpark Boulevard on Wednesday, went behind the counter and stole several cartons of Newport and Camel-brand cigarettes.More >>
Volunteers helped place American flags on 6,000 graves at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday.More >>
A 57-year-old Petersburg man died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crash on I-95.More >>
Police say the woman was involved in an altercation with another family members before leaving the home on foot with her son.More >>
Charges have been set aside in the case of a Colonial Heights Police officer who was charged with three counts of misdemeanor embezzlement and three counts of obstruction of justice.More >>
