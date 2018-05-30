PHOTOS: Police need help identifying gas station thief

Example of the glove worn by the suspect. (Source: Colonial Heights Police)

Colonial Heights Police need your help to identify a man they say stole from a Shell gas station.

Police say the suspect entered the store located in the 400 block of Southpark Boulevard on Wednesday, went behind the counter and stole several cartons of Newport and Camel-brand cigarettes.

He came back again and stole more cigarettes of the same brands, as well as cash.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and included the following description: "The suspect is a black male and was wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, white t-shirt, and black gloves with the words 'Mechanix Gloves' written in white."

If you can help identify the suspect, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

