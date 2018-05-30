Victory Lady Fitness closing after nearly 30 years - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Victory Lady Fitness closing after nearly 30 years

Victory Lady Fitness will close on June 29. (Source: Google) Victory Lady Fitness will close on June 29. (Source: Google)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

After nearly 30 years in the West End, Victory Lady Fitness Center is closing its doors in June.

"We have had an awesome run for almost 30 years," Victory Lady President Wendy Campbell wrote in a letter on the gym's website. "We have made many friends and enjoyed great fitness together. Thank you for so many wonderful memories. Change isn’t always easy and I can’t imagine my life not seeing everyone each week."

Victory Lady Fitness is located at 9669 W. Broad St.

The gym closed its Chesterfield location in November after 27 years.

In both closures, Campbell cited an increase in rent as to why the gyms were closing. 

"Victory Lady’s lease is due for renewal and the rent renewal has become very expensive," she wrote. "The growth on West Broad Street has made it difficult to find affordable rent for an all ladies club that keeps fitness affordable for the women of Richmond."

The West End location will close on June 29.

