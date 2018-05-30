Armed robbery puts school on lockdown

A GRTC bus stopped planned for Davis Avenue and Broad Street will be moved after nearby residents complained about increased traffic in the area.More >>
The robbery happened around 2:36 p.m. at the Dollar General located in the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard. Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.More >>
A 7-month-old Pitbull puppy was thrown out of a car window and left for dead in Richmond this past weekend.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 32-year-old man faces DUI and felony child endangerment charges after crashing into two homes early Wednesday.More >>
Residents along Newhaven Drive say the Richmond Public Works Department has failed to repair their road properly after multiple calls and multiple trips.More >>
