Armed robbery puts school on lockdown

Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown after a robbery at a nearby Dollar General. (Source: RNN)

Richmond Police are investigating after an armed robbery on Wednesday that put a nearby school on lockdown.

The robbery happened around 2:36 p.m. at the Dollar General located in the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Boushall Middle School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police say they have located a person of interest in the area and are currently conducting an investigation. They say there is no active threat to the community.

The lockdown on Boushall Middle School has been lifted.

