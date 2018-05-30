Missing MD teen may be in Richmond

Emily Boa was last seen May 23. (Source: Montgomery County Police)

A 16-year-old girl missing for a week from her Maryland home may be in the Richmond area.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says Emily Boa was last seen at her home on May 23 in Kensington.

Boa is 5 feet 7 inches tall with blue eyes. Her natural hair color is blonde, but she may have dyed it black.

The Montgomery County Police Department says Boa was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack. She has tattoos on her left wrist.

In addition to possibly being in the Richmond area, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says she may have traveled to the Hanover, Pennsylvania, area.

If you have any information about Boa, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST or the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000.

