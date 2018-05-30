Virginia Senate passes budget with Medicaid expansion

The Virginia Senate on Wednesday passed a state budget that includes Medicaid expansion.

The Senate passed the budget, which now heads back to House, 23-17.

he expansion - supported by Gov. Ralph Northam - is expected to expand coverage to an additional 400,000 low-income adults if it gets through final approval.

The vote comes one day after a heated session that included a committee killing expansion.

According to the Associated Press, a tally from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that Virginia is the 33rd state to approve Medicaid expansion.

NBC12's Heather Sullivan is following today's votes in the General Assembly and will have more on 12News at 5 and 6.

Senate passes budget with Medicaid expansion . Vote was 23 yeas to 17 nos. More support developed after debate. — Heather Sullivan (@HeatherNBC12) May 30, 2018

