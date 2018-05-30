Mother of G League player who died sues NBA, Pistons - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mother of G League player who died sues NBA, Pistons

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The mother of a G League basketball player who died in March after collapsing on the court during a game has filed a lawsuit accusing the NBA and the Detroit Pistons of negligence.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He collapsed during a game at Grand Rapids on March 24 and died two days later .

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The NBA and Pistons are named as defendants, along with SSJ Group and The DeltaPlex Arena.

The lawsuit alleges that medical personnel at the game failed to attempt lifesaving measures in a timely fashion.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies

    Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:15:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:08:24 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

  • Weinstein won't testify before grand jury in rape case

    Weinstein won't testify before grand jury in rape case

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:45:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:07:56 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.More >>

  • Kardashian West en route to White House

    Kardashian West en route to White House

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:35:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:07:23 GMT
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is en route to the White House to advocate on behalf of a great-grandmother serving a life sentence in prison.More >>
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is en route to the White House to advocate on behalf of a great-grandmother serving a life sentence in prison.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly