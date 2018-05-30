Veterans bike ride ride supports PTSD sufferers

The riders are taking a three-day trip from Glen Allen to Fort Lee. (Source: NBC12)

More than 50 wounded veterans are riding from Glen Allen to Fort Lee as part of the 2018 United Healthcare Memorial Challenge.

This is a non-competitive and therapeutic three-day bike tour encompassing more than 200 miles.

Wednesday, the group was in Henrico County and will ride from Glen Allen to Williamsburg on Thursday.

They will conclude the trip Friday.

The ride benefits Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders dealing with injuries or PTSD.

“With Project Hero, it allows me an outlet for my PTSD,” Navy veteran Candise Morgan said. “I have issues when I go home that I deal with, and by coming here I can pedal it out kind of and be able to get the camaraderie back that you lack from not being in the service anymore.”

Injured veterans ride for free and local veterans pay a registration fee. All money goes to Project Hero.

