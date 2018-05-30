VDOT repairing multiple roads due to flood damage

Most of the affected roads in the Richmond area are in Hanover County. (Source: Pixabay)

Recent flooding has destroyed several roads throughout the area.

VDOT is working to repair several roads that have become damaged or washed out, most of which are in Hanover County.

Signs and barricades around the damaged areas should not be moved, and their directions should be taken seriously. Do not drive around any road blocks.

Here is a list of roads where VDOT is currently performing maintenance work:

Hanover County

Kings Dominion Road near West Doswell Road

W. Patrick Henry Road near Independence Road

Greenwood Road near Winns Church Road

Meadowbridge Road near the Henrico/Hanover line

Cross Corner Road between Route 1 and Blunts Bridge Road

Horseshoe Bridge Road near Stagg Creek

Lunenburg County

Switchback Road between S. Hill Road and Jonesboro Road

Saffold Road near the Lunenburg/Mecklenburg line

Mecklenburg County

Chalk Level Road near Route 47

