Bridal show to feature demos, door prizes

Thousands of dollars in door prizes are up fro grabs. (Source: Virginia Bride Magazine)

Virginia Bride Magazine will hold a bridal show at The Science Museum of Virginia.

There’s even thousands of dollars in door prizes available, including a $1,000 grand prize from the Mrs. Virginia Organization.

Some of the demonstrations at the show will be cake and catering samples, hair and make-up demos and a fashion show.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12