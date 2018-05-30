Bridal show to feature demos, door prizes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bridal show to feature demos, door prizes

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Virginia Bride Magazine)

Virginia Bride Magazine will hold a bridal show at The Science Museum of Virginia.

There’s even thousands of dollars in door prizes available, including a $1,000 grand prize from the Mrs. Virginia Organization.

To see more about this event, check our 12 About Town

Some of the demonstrations at the show will be cake and catering samples, hair and make-up demos and a fashion show.

