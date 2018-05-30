Bridal show to feature demos, door prizes

Some of the demonstrations at the show will be cake and catering samples, hair and make-up demos and a fashion show.More >>
Some of the demonstrations at the show will be cake and catering samples, hair and make-up demos and a fashion show.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 32-year-old man faces DUI and felony child endangerment charges after crashing into two homes early Wednesday.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says a 32-year-old man faces DUI and felony child endangerment charges after crashing into two homes early Wednesday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department have identified Sunday's drowning victims at Chesterfield Village Apartments as Cah’lik Brown, 6, and Christina Awosina, 23.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department have identified Sunday's drowning victims at Chesterfield Village Apartments as Cah’lik Brown, 6, and Christina Awosina, 23.More >>
A non-profit that tracks pollution in the Chesapeake Bay says the health of America's largest estuary is improving. But the group says huge challenges remain.More >>
A nonprofit that tracks pollution in America's largest estuary says the health of Chesapeake Bay is improving, but huge challenges remain.More >>
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect, identified as Steven Wiggins, in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road.More >>
The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect, identified as Steven Wiggins, in the area of Bear Creek Valley Road and Tidwell Switch Road.More >>
Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, fired back at Roseanne Barr who blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien.More >>
Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, fired back at Roseanne Barr who blamed her racist tweeting on taking Ambien.More >>
The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.More >>
The fishing line was stretched across a rural stretch of road, and Alex Teston wasn't the first to run through it.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
The father is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as well as a child endangerment charge.More >>
The father is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge as well as a child endangerment charge.More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
Gottlieb said she showed her son's passport, but the agent wasn't satisfied and demanded a birth certificate.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
Police say the parents had gotten into an argument, leading the boyfriend to get out of the car with the baby before the alleged attack.More >>
Police say the parents had gotten into an argument, leading the boyfriend to get out of the car with the baby before the alleged attack.More >>
The four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the 28-day physicians sample pack. They’re at the beginning of the cycle instead of the end.More >>
The four placebo capsules were placed out of order in the 28-day physicians sample pack. They’re at the beginning of the cycle instead of the end.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>
A warning from the FBI..Reboot your router to stop Russian-Linked malware.More >>