Police: Man charged with DUI, child endangerment after slamming into homes

The Richmond Police Department says a 32-year-old man faces DUI and felony child endangerment charges after crashing into two homes early Wednesday.

Police say Elevterio S. Cruz drove onto the median of Bells Roads, traveled across both lanes and then hit two homes in the 2500 block of Bells Road around 1:15 a.m.

One minor was in the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported.

