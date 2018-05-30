School shooting video game removed online after backlash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School shooting video game removed online after backlash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game off of its online platform following widespread backlash.

The "Active Shooter" video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.

Valve Corp. as Steam's parent company said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."

The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and led by a person named Ata Berdiyev. Valve spokesman Doug Lombardi says Berdiyev had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

