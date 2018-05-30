First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain Likely

Saturday is a BIG outdoor day for many of us, with the first the first weekend of June packed full of outdoor activities. From weddings to the Greek Festival and beyond, the calendar is packed with outdoor activities.

Our rain chance is growing for Saturday, so it's now a First Alert Weather Day. There's not much of a severe weather threat right now but several batches of rain could slow your outdoor plans

Here's the Saturday/Sunday rain forecast map from the WPC:

I circled Virginia in Red. That's around a 1" rain forecast, which could slow us down outside.

Saturday will be the day we finally scour out the high levels of humidity we've been dealing with lately. As a cold front moves through, some downpours are likely.

We'll keep an eye on Saturday-- for now this is just a First Alert to a high rain chance on an important day for many.