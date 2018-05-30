US economic growth revised down to 2.2 percent rate in Q1 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US economic growth revised down to 2.2 percent rate in Q1

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. economy grew at a weaker 2.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, as consumers and businesses slowed their spending. But given the economy's recent performance, analysts are still looking for a solid rebound in the current quarter.

Growth in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, came in slightly below the first estimate last month of 2.3 percent in the January-March period, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. GDP is expected to strengthen to a growth rate of about 3 percent in the April-June quarter.

The Trump administration is projecting that its economic policies will keep growth at rates of 3 percent or better in coming years.

The new report was the government's second of three looks at GDP in the first quarter. The biggest factor in the downward revision was less inventory building by businesses, which shaved 0.3 percentage points off growth.

Consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity, slowed more than previously thought to an annual growth rate of just 1 percent. It was the worst showing in nearly five years. The consumer slowdown had been expected given a surge in spending for cars and other big-ticket items in the fourth quarter. Offsetting some of the weakness was more strength in business spending on new plants and equipment.

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said the downward revision in inventory growth was a good sign for the future because it means businesses will have more room to build inventories in coming quarters, thus adding to GDP.

"The incoming monthly data suggest that second-quarter GDP growth will be much stronger," he said, predicting a rebound to growth of 3 percent to 3.5 percent in the current quarter.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday that the country was enjoying the "best economy in decades." The president contends that his program of $1.5 trillion in tax cuts, government deregulation and tougher enforcement of trade laws will lift the economy to permanent growth rates of 3 percent or better.

That would be a significant improvement over the lackluster gains averaging around 2 percent annual growth since the Great Recession ended in mid-2009. Many economists believe the tax cuts and increased government spending will boost growth this year and next. But they warn that growth will slow sharply in 2020 as the stimulus wears off and interest rates climb, reflecting soaring government deficits and credit tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at California State University, Channel Islands, and other economists believe the chances of an outright recession starting in 2020 have risen, saying that some of the growth the country will enjoy over the next two years will come at the expense of activity in 2020.

"I think there will be a significant slowing in 2020 and I wouldn't rule out the possibility of negative GDP that year," Sohn said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

    In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:15:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:41 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:41:10 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

  • Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist's injuries

    Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist's injuries

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:45:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:39:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...
    A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in 2013.More >>
    A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in 2013.More >>

  • La Scala's 2018-19 season features Verdi, Woody Allen

    La Scala's 2018-19 season features Verdi, Woody Allen

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 12:25:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-05-30 13:39:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, left, and La Scala's general director Alexander Pereira talk prior to the start of the press conference to present the 2018/2019 season, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly, left, and La Scala's general director Alexander Pereira talk prior to the start of the press conference to present the 2018/2019 season, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
    The storied La Scala opera house will open the 2018-19 season with a new production of Verdi's "L'Attila," continuing the tradition of Italian opera, while introducing some novelty, including Woody Allen directing...More >>
    The storied La Scala opera house will open the 2018-19 season with a new production of Verdi's "L'Attila," continuing the tradition of Italian opera, while introducing some novelty, including Woody Allen directing Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi.''.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly