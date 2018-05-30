In the mood for a melody, LIRR passengers sing 'Piano Man'

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - A group of New York commuters got together around "9 o'clock on a Saturday" and sang a rendition of Billy Joel's famous ballad, "Piano Man."

A video posted on Twitter captured nearly everyone aboard the Long Island Railroad train bound for Huntington singing in unison to the song on May 19.

Professional tennis player Julia Elbaba - who posted the video - says she was on the train talking with a man who mentioned he was in a Billy Joel tribute band.

Elbaba says she sang a few bars with the man and soon, the whole car was singing.

The 23-year-old Oyster Bay resident said in her post on Twitter that she wished LIRR riders could always get along that well.

