In the mood for a melody, LIRR passengers sing 'Piano Man' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

In the mood for a melody, LIRR passengers sing 'Piano Man'

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - A group of New York commuters got together around "9 o'clock on a Saturday" and sang a rendition of Billy Joel's famous ballad, "Piano Man."

A video posted on Twitter captured nearly everyone aboard the Long Island Railroad train bound for Huntington singing in unison to the song on May 19.

Professional tennis player Julia Elbaba - who posted the video - says she was on the train talking with a man who mentioned he was in a Billy Joel tribute band.

Elbaba says she sang a few bars with the man and soon, the whole car was singing.

The 23-year-old Oyster Bay resident said in her post on Twitter that she wished LIRR riders could always get along that well.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

