Dog doing well after being thrown from car

A dog that was seen being thrown from a car is on the mend at Richmond Animal Care and Control.
A witness called RACC, which responded and took in the animal. The dog suffered a broken leg, which was exacerbated when it tried to run after the car from which it was thrown.
Following surgery, the dog is doing well.
The dog will be up for adoption in a few days.
