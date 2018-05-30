Top-ranked Halep finally up and running at French Open - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Top-ranked Halep finally up and running at French Open

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). A pigeon flies over spectators as France's Nicolas Mahut plays Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in... (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). A pigeon flies over spectators as France's Nicolas Mahut plays Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 in...

PARIS (AP) - Play is underway on Day 4 of the French Open, with top-seeded Simona Halep facing 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States in the last remaining match of the women's first round.

The encounter on Court Philippe-Chatrier was postponed from Tuesday because of evening storms.

Halep, a two-time finalist at Roland Garros, needs to reach the semifinals or better this year to have a chance of holding onto her No. 1 ranking. She won both of her previous matches against Riske.

On the men's side, 2016 champion Novak Djokovic will face qualifier Jaume Munar of Spain in the second round.

The second-seeded players in both the men's and women's draws, Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki, will also be in action.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

    In the time it takes to tweet, Roseanne Barr loses her job

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 06:15:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:26 AM EDT2018-05-30 10:26:57 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

    The network canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" after the star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, adviser to former President Barack Obama.

    More >>

  • Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist's injuries

    Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist's injuries

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:45:44 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:07 AM EDT2018-05-30 09:07:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...
    A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in 2013.More >>
    A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in 2013.More >>

  • Lawyer: Weinstein had long relationship with rape accuser

    Lawyer: Weinstein had long relationship with rape accuser

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:15:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-05-30 09:06:18 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the woman who has accused him of rape in his criminal case was in a decade-long consensual relationship with the film producer that continued after the alleged attack.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the woman who has accused him of rape in his criminal case was in a decade-long consensual relationship with the film producer that continued after the alleged attack.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly