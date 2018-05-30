Indonesia, India upgrade ties with 15 agreements - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Indonesia, India upgrade ties with 15 agreements

(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, flies kites with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the India-Indonesia kite exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, flies kites with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the India-Indonesia kite exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday 30, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a tour of the Istiqlal Mosque, Southeast Asia's largest mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a tour of the Istiqlal Mosque, Southeast Asia's largest mosque, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
(Nugroho Adiweda/Pool photo via AP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews an honor guard, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Nugroho Adiweda/Pool photo via AP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews an honor guard, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
(Darren Whiteside/Pool photo via AP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews an honor guard, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Darren Whiteside/Pool photo via AP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews an honor guard, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
(Darren Whiteside/Pool Photo via AP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, rear left, is greeted by Indonesian children in traditional costumes during a welcome ceremony prior to their meeting at... (Darren Whiteside/Pool Photo via AP). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, rear left, is greeted by Indonesian children in traditional costumes during a welcome ceremony prior to their meeting at...

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia and India have agreed to upgrade their relations by signing more than a dozen agreements on a broad range of areas including defense, maritime affairs, trade and investment.

After meeting Wednesday with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo says they agreed to make the two economies open and hope a comprehensive economic partnership can be completed this year.

The 15 agreements include cooperation in defense, exploration and use of outer space, science and technology, capacity building of public officials, dialogue and interaction between governments and think tanks as well as in health and railways.

A joint statement issued after the meeting says the two leaders held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

