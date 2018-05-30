76ers investigate critical tweets linked to Colangelo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

76ers investigate critical tweets linked to Colangelo

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have started an investigation into tweets linked in a report to team president Bryan Colangelo that criticized Sixers players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, among other NBA figures.

The Sixers said Wednesday: "The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter. We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."

The burner accounts also took aim at former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, according to a report by The Ringer .

The website asked the team about five Twitter accounts it suspected Colangelo was operating. He said in a statement he used one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other current events, but he was "not familiar with any of the other accounts" brought to his attention and he didn't know who was "behind them or what their motives may be in using them."

Embiid, the 24-year-old All-Star center, tweeted that he didn't believe the report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

