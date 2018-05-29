Mets lose another pitcher to injury when Matz leaves game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mets lose another pitcher to injury when Matz leaves game

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws to first to hold an Atlanta Braves runner during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz works in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (AP) - The New York Mets have lost another starting pitcher to a finger injury.

Steven Matz exited Tuesday night's game against the Braves after just three innings with discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand - on the same day Noah Syndergaard went on the disabled list with a finger injury.

Leading 4-0, Matz went out to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fourth. But he suddenly stopped throwing and looked at his hand , prompting manager Mickey Callaway and a trainer to pop out of the dugout.

After being examined, Matz walked slowly off the field and was replaced by Paul Sewald.

X-rays were negative, and there was no further indication of what the problem was or the status of Matz's next scheduled start.

The left-hander allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out two against the Braves.

Before the game, New York placed Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list with a strained ligament in his right index finger. In all, the injury-plagued Mets have 11 players on the DL.

