Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, hits Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson as linesman Jonny Murray tries to break it up during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monda... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, hits Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson as linesman Jonny Murray tries to break it up during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monda...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, right, and right wing Tom Wilson stretch during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vega... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, right, and right wing Tom Wilson stretch during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vega...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault, center, as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby lays on the ice during second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey ... (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault, center, as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby lays on the ice during second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey ...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 29. 2018. Games 2 of the Stanley Cup hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 29. 2018. Games 2 of the Stanley Cup hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday.

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights still think Tom Wilson's third-period hit on Jonathan Marchessault was very late and probably dirty.

They also believe it sparked their comeback victory in the Stanley Cup Final opener.

Wilson and the Washington Capitals still insist he did nothing wrong when he leveled the Golden Knights' top playoff scorer. The NHL agreed with Wilson on Tuesday, declining to discipline the hard-charging forward.

But after the collision and the resulting scrums, Vegas coach Gerard Gallant saw a renewed vigor in his Knights. They quickly got Tomas Nosek's go-ahead goal and surged one game closer to an improbable championship.

Game 2 is Wednesday night on the Strip. Both teams intend to channel their nervous energy more constructively after an entertainingly ramshackle opener.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:47:20 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

  • Vegas jury deliberating in David Copperfield negligence case

    Vegas jury deliberating in David Copperfield negligence case

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:45:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:46:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...
    A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in 2013.More >>
    A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in 2013.More >>

  • Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home

    Blake Painter, 'Deadliest Catch' skipper, found dead in home

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:27:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:46:31 GMT
    Blake Painter, a crab fisherman featured on the Discovery Channel television series 'The Deadliest Catch,' has died.More >>
    Blake Painter, a crab fisherman featured on the Discovery Channel television series 'The Deadliest Catch,' has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly