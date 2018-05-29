Henrico student competes in National Spelling Bee

Joseph Chambers is competing in this year's National Spelling Bee. (Source: Henrico Schools)

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway.

The preliminaries on May 29 and May 30 consist of multiple choice tests, as well as oral spelling onstage.

The finals will be held on May 31.

Henrico Schools student Joseph Chambers is competing:

#speller505 8th grader Joseph Chambers from Virginia spelled the word stramineous correctly #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 29, 2018

Go Joseph! HCPS spelling champ Joseph Chambers is headed to the big dance. @QMSMiddle eighth-grader also won @RTDNEWS regional crown and is now headed to @ScrippsBee national championship. You can watch on https://t.co/TyItPHkq8q, then ESPN2, @ESPN. https://t.co/0kfvtpOdb9 pic.twitter.com/vgBY7FC7KL — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) May 25, 2018

For more details about the competition, visit spellingbee.com.

Last year's winner, Ananya Vinay, finished with the word "marocain" - "a dress fabric that is made with a warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns and is similar to but heavier than canton crepe."

