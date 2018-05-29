Henrico student competes in National Spelling Bee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico student competes in National Spelling Bee

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Joseph Chambers is competing in this year's National Spelling Bee. (Source: Henrico Schools) Joseph Chambers is competing in this year's National Spelling Bee. (Source: Henrico Schools)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway.

The preliminaries on May 29 and May 30 consist of multiple choice tests, as well as oral spelling onstage.

The finals will be held on May 31.

Henrico Schools student Joseph Chambers is competing:

For more details about the competition, visit spellingbee.com.

Last year's winner, Ananya Vinay, finished with the word "marocain" - "a dress fabric that is made with a warp of silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns and is similar to but heavier than canton crepe."

