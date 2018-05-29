Greece: Driver claims autopilot malfunction in Tesla crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Greece: Driver claims autopilot malfunction in Tesla crash

By COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Greek police say the driver of Tesla Model 3 claims the electric car's autopilot malfunctioned before he was involved in an accident in northern Greece.

A police official said Tuesday that no other vehicle was involved in the Friday night accident and no one was injured. The official says the driver, an American touring Europe, did not break any driving laws and passed a Breathalyzer test administered on the spot.

The accident happened on a highway outside the northern town of Florina. The local police official requested anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The driver, You You Xue, said in a social media posting that the car swerved suddenly off course at a fork while in autopilot mode.

