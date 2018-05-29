Man masters exchange technique to steal from bank - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man masters exchange technique to steal from bank

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The search continues for a suspect who used a technique known as "flimflam" to steal money from a bank in April. 

The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers says a man approached a clerk at First Community Bank, 6951 Commons Plaza around 1 p.m. April 6 and asked for change. 

He was able to use the exchange technique to then steal a large amount of money. 

The suspect was described as a medium-complexioned black male. He was approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, dark pants and eyeglasses, and was carrying a leather bag. The suspect spoke with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

