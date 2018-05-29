Man masters exchange technique to steal from bank

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill Tuesday prohibiting child restraint devices, like car seats, from facing forward until the child reaches certain requirements.More >>
Most sites in Richmond are currently deemed unsafe for swimming.More >>
Ten abused and neglected horses were seized from two separate properties in Louisa during the month of May.More >>
A young woman from Hong Kong who is skating all the way from Miami to New York (and then to Los Angeles) rolled through the Richmond area this week.More >>
Virginia lawmakers are expected to finalize work on a state budget that a top Republican state senator says is likely to include Medicaid expansion.More >>
Virginia is poised to expand Medicaid after years of partisan battles.More >>
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.More >>
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
If the DMV allows it, the tag could also show personal messages when the vehicle isn't in motion.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.More >>
Police say there was also evidence of previous physical abuse to the young pit bull.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
