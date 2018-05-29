Richmond neighbor spends hundreds in own money fixing ripped up road

Neighbors are fed up with deteriorating conditions on Newhaven Drive. (Source: NBC12)

A neighbor in South Richmond called 12 On Your Side after he spent hundreds of dollars of his own money fixing a city road.

Residents along Newhaven Drive, off Jefferson Davis Parkway, say the city’s Public Works crews have failed to repair their road properly after multiple calls and multiple trips.

With gaping potholes and what appear to be almost ditches along Newhaven Drive, resident Jose Savas says even his tow truck has suffered.

"I put new parts on it, because the hole has damaged my truck,” said Savas.

Neighbors say Public Works has filled about ten potholes, but the majority of the road is a disaster.

Lori Orpiano has lived off Newhaven Drive for 40 years, and finally in February, she put in a complaint with Public Works.

"Over the years, the road has just totally deteriorated,” said Orpiano. "Trying to straddle all the potholes, especially when we get a lot of rain…I'm having to drive on an angle to get down the road."

Savas ultimately filled the craters and ditches himself, saying he spent about $600. Both Savas and Orpiano say the road simply needs to be repaved.

"You can see all the way down, how it's just totally deteriorating,” she said.

NBC12 reached out to the Richmond Public Works Department. A statement from their spokesperson, Sharon North, reads:

Crews were last out in that area on March 18 to repair potholes. They will go back out to see if there are any needs other than a re-paving. At this time, Newhaven Drive is not on the current list of streets scheduled for paving.

12 On your Side will be tracking the outcome. Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 6 p.m. on NBC12 News.

