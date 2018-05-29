Villanova's DiVincenzo stays in NBA draft after title run - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Villanova's DiVincenzo stays in NBA draft after title run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Final Four most outstanding player Donte DiVincenzo is staying in the NBA draft after helping Villanova win the national championship.

The school announced DiVincenzo's decision Tuesday, the day before the NCAA deadline for players who haven't hired an agent to withdraw from the draft and return to school. The 6-foot-5 guard had two years of eligibility remaining.

DiVincenzo was the Big East sixth man of the year and averaged 13.4 points with 4.8 rebounds, capped by a dazzling 31-point showing against Michigan for the Wildcats' second NCAA title in three seasons.

In a statement, DiVincenzo said the decision to leave Villanova and hire an agent was "not easy." Coach Jay Wright said the team supports DiVincenzo's decision after he received "very positive feedback from NBA teams" while testing the waters.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lawyer: Weinstein had long relationship with rape accuser

    Lawyer: Weinstein had long relationship with rape accuser

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:15:55 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:25:32 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the woman who has accused him of rape in his criminal case was in a decade-long consensual relationship with the film producer that continued after the alleged attack.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the woman who has accused him of rape in his criminal case was in a decade-long consensual relationship with the film producer that continued after the alleged attack.More >>

  • Melissa McCarthy film promoter strikes back at Sesame Street

    Melissa McCarthy film promoter strikes back at Sesame Street

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-05-29 18:25:28 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:25:30 GMT
    The promoter of a new Melissa McCarthy movie has told a judge that a lawsuit from the makers of 'Sesame Street' could be devastating for the film's August release.More >>
    The promoter of a new Melissa McCarthy movie has told a judge that a lawsuit from the makers of 'Sesame Street' could be devastating for the film's August release.More >>

  • ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:25:29 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>

    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly