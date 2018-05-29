Jets players say NFL owners 'missing point' with anthem rule - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jets players say NFL owners 'missing point' with anthem rule

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and left tackle Kelvin Beachum say the NFL's new national anthem policy is "disappointing" and team owners are "missing the point."

NFL owners voted last Wednesday to require players to stand for the anthem or stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined if players don't stand. Some players have been kneeling during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games the last two seasons to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Jets acting owner Christopher Johnson said shortly after the league announced the policy that he will not punish his players for any peaceful protests - and would pay any potential fines incurred by the team as a result of his players' actions.

Kearse says he wishes other NFL owners would be more like Johnson by supporting their players and having conversations with them.

