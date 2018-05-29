Police reports contrast with video of Bucks player's arrest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police reports contrast with video of Bucks player's arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Officers involved in the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown said in preliminary police reports that Brown was aggressive when he was approached about a parking violation, though body camera footage suggests that wasn't the case.

The police reports obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel say Officer Joseph Grams, who initially encountered Brown in a Walgreens parking lot last January, described Brown as very aggressive in his body language and actions and called for backup as a result. Grams' draft report characterizes Brown as provoking the confrontation that ended with his arrest.

But the body camera video shows that Brown showed little if any resistance before he was taken down by several officers, shot with a stun gun and handcuffed. Three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

