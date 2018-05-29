Indy 500 champ Power Thinks NASCAR May Be Worth a Try - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Indy 500 champ Power Thinks NASCAR May Be Worth a Try

By The Associated Press

Fresh off his win at the Indy 500, driver Will Power puts the IndyCar series championship is now at the top of his checklist. But the 37-year-old Aussie isn't ruling out a run at the stock-car circuit down the road.

"I'd love to race an oval in NASCAR, that would be fun," Power said on the latest "PodcastOne Sports Now" weekly show with co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg.

But Power said he hasn't made any serious inquiries about picking up a ride, in part because. "I see how long it takes to get good at your craft. ... Those guys are absolutely top notch and it would be tough to turn up and be competitive."

Also on the podcast: the rest of Associated Press racing writer Jenna Fryer's entertaining interview with Power; AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds weighs in on the hosts' continuing LeBron vs. MJ debate; AP tennis writer Howard Fendrich on Serena Williams' return to the French Open; plus, plenty about how the Golden Knights became the latest hit show in Las Vegas.

Finally, the hosts honor National Hamburger Day with a discussion about - what else? - french fries.

