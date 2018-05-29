'They just want to snuggle': Blind dog, guide dog still in need of a home

OJ and Dozer are still in need of a forever home. (Source: NBC12)

OJ, a blind dog, and his guide, Blue Dozer, made headlines in April after they were adopted and then one of them was found by itself "on a back road."

It was quite the journey for the dogs who were in Richmond, then taken to a home in western Virginia, getting separated and then eventually being reunited.

Now, more than a month later, Richmond Animal Care and Control is once again making a plea to help find a home for the dogs.

"They have the kindest little hearts and just want to love their person," RACC said in a post, also saying " they just want to snuggle."

RACC says OJ and Dozer need to be in a home without another animals "unless that dog is small and old like OJ so Dozer can take care of them."

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

