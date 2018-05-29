'They just want to snuggle': Blind dog, guide dog still in need of a home

OJ, a blind dog, and his guide, Blue Dozer, made headlines in April after they were adopted and then one of them was found by itself "on a back road."More >>
Ten abused and neglected horses were seized from two separate properties in Louisa during the month of May.More >>
If you get an email like that, do not open any of the links and delete the email.More >>
Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill Tuesday prohibiting child restraint devices, like car seats, from facing forward until the child reaches certain requirements.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department have identified Sunday's drowning victims at Chesterfield Village Apartments as Cah’lik Brown, 6, and Christina Awosina, 23.More >>
Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.More >>
The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43.More >>
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand word, but one picture captured by a MAX bus driver captured tells a story of determination.More >>
