BE ALERT: Phony email eviction notice is phishing scam

Don't open the links and delete the email. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

It’s another week and there’s another scam to be on the lookout for.

This one involves an email eviction notice. It’s not real.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it will never contact people about eviction over email. That communication is always done in person or in writing.

The scam is believed to be a phishing effort.

If you get an email like that, do not open any of the links and delete the email.

