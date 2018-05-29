Goodwill photo mystery: Family photos discovered in purple box

You can help solve a Goodwill mystery!
Someone contacted NBC12 on Facebook this week about photos they found inside a box at Goodwill.
Here's one of them:
The box was a "cute little purple gift box that looked like a small suitcase," Jeannette Gay wrote. "Inside was a Mother’s Day card and two photos."
Someone named "Brian" signed the card in 2013. On the back of the photo above it says, "Mom & Dad Brady with Cathy, Peggy, Catherine, & Brian at Brentwood NY."
Gay says she found the items at the Goodwill location on Route 1. (We're working to find out for you which specific store this is.)
If you've come across these photos, please leave a comment on our Facebook post:
