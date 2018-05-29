Governor signs bill changing car seat laws - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Governor signs bill changing car seat laws

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
The law goes into effect in July 2019. (Source: Pixabay) The law goes into effect in July 2019. (Source: Pixabay)
Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill Tuesday on car seat laws that will begin in July 2019. (Source: NBC12) Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill Tuesday on car seat laws that will begin in July 2019. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill Tuesday prohibiting child restraint devices, like car seats, from facing forward until the child reaches certain requirements.

The bill proposed by Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, states until the child reaches at least two years of age, or until the child reaches the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing restraint device as prescribed by the manufacturer, the child must face the rear.

Filler-Corn pre-filed the bill in January where it was passed by delegates in a little more than a month. According to the state website showing the bill’s history, it had a few amendments before passing in early March.

“I’m very proud to patron this bill because I have always worked on issues about public safety and kids’ safety,” Filler-Corn said to VCU’s Capital News Service. “How could I not introduce a bill that will save lives and protect our most vulnerable Virginians, our children?”

Northam signed the bill in the West Reading Room of the Patrick Henry Building with Filler-Corn and other supporters in attendance.

The bill will not go into effect until July 1, 2019.

