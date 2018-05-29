Governor signs bill changing car seat laws

Governor Ralph Northam will sign a bill Tuesday prohibiting child restraint devices, like car seats, from facing forward until the child reaches certain requirements.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department have identified Sunday's drowning victims at Chesterfield Village Apartments as Cah’lik Brown, 6, and Christina Awosina, 23.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police said Elizabeth Ziegler, 34, was found on the sidewalk shortly before 1:30 p.m. May 17 suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
Most sites in Richmond are currently deemed unsafe for swimming.More >>
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.More >>
The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
Four people are dead in Rutherford County, TN, after a fatal shooting Monday.More >>
Two students are in custody as the Pender County Sheriff's Office investigates a threat at Topsail High School, according to officials.More >>
