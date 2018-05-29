8 horses, 1 donkey abused, neglected and in need of water, 'human kindness'

Eight abused and neglected horses and one donkey were seized from two separate properties in Louisa during the month of May. Four people have been charged.

The animals are now recovering at Serenity Farms Equine Sanctuary in Louisa.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office, animal control division began investigating a farm located on Indian Creek Road in Mineral, Virginia on May 2 for reports of a malnourished horse.

Deputies found "Flash," an 18-year-old horse who had a body score of one. Horse body scores are ranked between 0 to 10, 0 being death and 10 being overweight.

After deputies observed Flash, he was seized and taken to Serenity Farms Equine Sanctuary.

Rhondavena LaPorte owns the sanctuary with her husband Bill. They have saved and rehabilitated horses for the last two years.

"[Flash] was on a pasture without a blade of grass, and he was severely dehydrated," LaPorte said. "If you see a horse that's one like him, he's near death's door. He wouldn't stop drinking for two days and consumed three times your typical horse consumption. He has already put on almost 200 pounds since hes been here."

The county went to a seizure hearing for Flash on May 15, at which time a judge handed over custody of the horse to the county. Flash has continued to rehab at the sanctuary until he is healthy enough to go to a new, forever home.

Animal Control Officer Jay Hensley says his team tried to work with Flash's owners - Samantha and Jean Donhauser - to get the other horses up to the proper weight.

"We spoke to the owners of the horses and tried to come up with a plan where they could get the weight back on the horses, but that didn't come through, so at that point with the horses safety and everything, we seized the horses," Hensley said.

Three mares and a donkey were seized on May 21. Deputies say they had no food and clean water and no shelter. All of the animals had a body score of two.

"They had medical issues like lice, ticks, dermatitis," LaPorte said. "We have one here we thought was a six-month-old colt, but we now know by examining her teeth that she is almost two, and her growth is stunted."

The dermatitis has impacted many of the horses - especially 18-year-old Flash.

"You can see here, he has absolutely no fur on him," LaPorte said. "You can still see places where the dermatitis is active. He gets a medicated bath once a day."

LaPorte describes what Flash and the other horses have as "rain rot." It's what horses get when they are consistently wet without any shelter.

Jean and Samantha Donhauser are charged with five counts of animal cruelty: deprivation. They are scheduled for a hearing on June 5 at 11 a.m.

Animal control deputies also arrested Nancy and Scott Pauley of Plantation Drive in Mineral, Virginia.

Deputies say they are being charged with four counts of animal cruelty: deprivation. Nancy Pauley is receiving an additional charge after a horse was found down in the field on April 29 and had to be euthanized by a vet. The horse had a body score of one.

Deputies say they responded again to the home on May 23 for reports that the remaining horses were malnourished and not being fed. Those horses were a body score of two.

"They were all dehydrated from both farms," LaPorte said.

There is a seizure hearing scheduled for June 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Since coming to the sanctuary, all the horses and the donkey are on the mend, putting on weight and being treated. But now the sanctuary is struggling.

They were already caring for 25 horses. Now that number has jumped to 34 with the donkey. They will see a 50-percent increase, spending thousands more than they already spend a month.

"We had to buy more buckets, with more people helping we needed more shovels, muckrakes, costs we didn't even think about," LaPorte said.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12