10 abused, neglected horses in need of water, 'human kindness'

Ten abused and neglected horses were seized from two separate properties in Louisa during the month of May.

The horses are now recovering at Serenity Farms Equine Sanctuary.

According to the sanctuary, the horses had extremely low body scores and were in dire need of water, calories and care.

On its Facebook page, the sanctuary wrote, "They must be fed 4-6 times each day. And they need the kindness humans can give."

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says charges were filed against the owners and that information will be shared soon.

