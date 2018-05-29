Latest: Chairman: Starbucks still aims to be gathering place - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Latest: Chairman: Starbucks still aims to be gathering place

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29... (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
(AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz). This Sunday, May 27, 2018, photo shows a sign displayed at a Starbucks cafe in Portland, Maine, reminding customers that the store will be closed Tuesday for training. (AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz). This Sunday, May 27, 2018, photo shows a sign displayed at a Starbucks cafe in Portland, Maine, reminding customers that the store will be closed Tuesday for training.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the Starbucks' plan to close stores Tuesday for anti-bias training. (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz says the company still aspires to be a place where everyone feels welcome.

As the company prepares to close thousands of stores Tuesday afternoon for anti-bias training, he said in a letter to customers that sometimes the company falls short.

The training comes after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store while waiting for a business associate, a situation the company has said should not have occurred.

Schultz said the trainings will let employees share life experiences and reflect on society's biases as well as talk about creating public spaces where everyone feels like they belong.

He says the conversation will continue and become part of how Starbucks trains its employees.

1 a.m.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.

After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders apologized and met with the two men, but also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

Tuesday's four-hour session will give workers a primer on the history of civil rights from the 1960s to present day. Workers will also view a short documentary film.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Tennis star Boris Becker and wife break up

    Tennis star Boris Becker and wife break up

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-05-29 12:15:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:56:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file). FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012 file photo German tennis legend Boris Becker arrives with his wife Lilly for the Laureus World Sports Awards in London.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file). FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012 file photo German tennis legend Boris Becker arrives with his wife Lilly for the Laureus World Sports Awards in London.
    Former German tennis star Boris Becker and his longtime wife Lilly have separated.More >>
    Former German tennis star Boris Becker and his longtime wife Lilly have separated.More >>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-05-27 14:14:06 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:56:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke' about Obama aide

    Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke' about Obama aide

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:35:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:56:26 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Val...
    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
    Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly