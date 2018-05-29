High bacteria levels highlight dangerous conditions in James River

The James River has dangerous levels of bacteria following recent heavy rain. (Source: NBC12)

The James River Association is warning about high levels of bacteria in the water.

With heavy rain, sewer systems can overflow, and that runoff ends up in the river. The heavy rain also means higher water levels, faster currents and increased sediment, all of which make the water unsafe.

Most sites in Richmond are currently deemed unsafe for swimming.

Before venturing into the water, check out the report on James River Watch to see what the conditions are.

Currently, the river is showing good boating conditions at Bent Creek, but other areas are considered dangerous, including the areas surrounding Richmond.

The river is at 8.24 feet, just below the mandatory high water permit level of 9 feet.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12