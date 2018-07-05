A few tips to fight summer boredom

As kids settle into this slow, summer schedule, you may find yourself wondering: Now what? What are we going to do... all... summer... long?
Whatever your summer plans, you're sure to hit that slump - where the kids sit on the couch, bored, with their devices.
Before you get there - we checked in with a local parenting blogger, who put together an arsenal of fun summer ideas to keep the kids busy, and you sane.
Carissa Garabedian writes a robust blog for Richmond Macaroni Kid, which centers around what to do in RVA. Garabedian said to start by finding ways to get out of the house. Check out the Regal Cinemas $1 movies, which run throughout the summer months.
"They're really current movies," said Garabedian. "They're not older movies. So, it's a really nice way to be able to spend some time with your kids too."
If you like music, check out the free concert series at Stoney Point Fashion Park, Short Pump Town Center, West Broad Village and Westchester Commons.
"The older ones tend to walk around, do a little shopping," said Garabedian. "The younger ones tend to hang out and start dancing around the stage. It's a really great thing to do and there are so many time options with those. You can plan it for afternoon or evening, depending on what you want to do."
There are also festivals featuring various activities all over the Richmond area.
Check out your local library - they have story times, crafts, music and summer book clubs.
For little ones, find a Sprayground Park to help beat the heat!
Local stores sometimes offer free summer classes, too! Pottery Barn Kids has free story times and Barnes and Noble has a book program, too.
If your kids like the outdoors - try LLBean! It offers multiple kayaking, paddleboarding and outdoor survival classes over the summer.
"They have free workshops for kids where they can learn basic safety essentials when doing kayaking or whatever it might be, and it's all right there for the taking," said Garabedian.
For some family fun, catch a baseball game with the Flying Squirrels.
"They have fireworks all season long and the tickets are super affordable. You can get (tickets) - I think they start at $8 or $12 - and they have giveaways for those all over," said Garabedian.
