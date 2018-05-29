Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese technology - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese technology

The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15. (Source: Pool/CNN) The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15. (Source: Pool/CNN)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Trump: Mueller's team is 'meddling' in midterm elections

    Trump: Mueller's team is 'meddling' in midterm elections

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-05-29 11:45:13 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:08:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "MEDDLING" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "Collusion.". (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "MEDDLING" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "Collusion.". (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "MEDDLING" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "Collusion.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team of "MEDDLING" in the upcoming midterm elections and blames Democrats for "Collusion.".

    More >>

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. is announcing that it will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods containing "industrially significant technology."

The White House said Tuesday that the tariff will cover goods related to the "Made in China 2025" program. The full list of imports that will be covered will be announced by June 15.

Trump has bemoaned the massive U.S. trade deficit with China - $337 billion last year - as evidence that Beijing has been complicit in abusive trading practices.

The White House also says the U.S. is planning new investment restrictions and export controls.

The announcement comes as the administration negotiates with China on a broad trade dispute. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to travel to China later in the week for more talks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

    Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

    Saturday, May 26 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 12:13:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:27:08 GMT
    Newly released emails show senior political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency working closely with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.More >>
    Newly released emails show senior political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency working closely with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.More >>

  • Justices allow Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions

    Justices allow Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:55 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:55:17 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:27:05 GMT
    The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered.

    More >>

  • Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit

    Senior NKorean official heads to NY to plan for Trump summit

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:26:51 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)In this May 13, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

    Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.

    More >>

    Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly