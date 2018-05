Tennis star Boris Becker and wife break up

(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file). FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2012 file photo German tennis legend Boris Becker arrives with his wife Lilly for the Laureus World Sports Awards in London.

BERLIN (AP) - Former German tennis star Boris Becker and his wife Lilly have separated.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that a Berlin lawyer for the two confirmed the breakup of three-time Wimbledon winner Becker, 50, and his Dutch model wife, who is 41 years old.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told dpa "the decision after a 13-year-long relationship and nine years of marriage wasn't an easy one."

Moser said the couple's main concern now was the wellbeing of their son Amadeus and that the separation was "amicable."

In recent years, Becker mainly made headlines with rumors about his financial problems.

