Prince George school to be closed for weeks

An alternative plan for students to finish out the school year is being developed. (Source: N.B. Clements Jr High School/Facebook)

N. B. Clements Jr High School will be closed for tat least three weeks.

Prince George County Schools first announced the school was closing Tuesday, but it has not reopened due to a power failure.

The school district posted to its Facebook page that there is a malfunction in the decades-old electrical system.

The post attributed the outage to the power supply into the building and another device that protects against power surges. Neither device is functioning, and the district said "there is no temporary solution."

It will take three weeks for the switch gear system to be replaced.

An alternative plan for students to finish out the school year is being developed and will be announced later.

