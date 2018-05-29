Prince George announces school closure due to power outage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Prince George announces school closure due to power outage

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
No other information was readily available. (Source: RNN) No other information was readily available. (Source: RNN)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

Prince George County sent out an alert that N. B Clements Jr. High School will be closed Tuesday.

The alert attributed the closure to a power outage.

No additional information was readily available.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly