Chesterfield police share image of burglary suspect

Police said the man did not steal anything, but the business was damaged.More >>
Police said the man did not steal anything, but the business was damaged.More >>
A boy died in a pool drowning incident at Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sunday.More >>
A boy died in a pool drowning incident at Chesterfield Village Apartments on Sunday.More >>
Chesterfield police were called to a home on Memorial Day after a man reportedly fired multiple gunshots inside.More >>
Chesterfield police were called to a home on Memorial Day after a man reportedly fired multiple gunshots inside.More >>
The 2009 Pontiac G8 he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, a culvert and a tree.More >>
The 2009 Pontiac G8 he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, a culvert and a tree.More >>
The suspect is accused of breaking into a Family Dollar at 8505 Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
The suspect is accused of breaking into a Family Dollar at 8505 Midlothian Turnpike.More >>