Chesterfield police share image of burglary suspect

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect who broke into Budget car rental on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the man did not steal anything, but the business was damaged.

An image of the man inside the building was captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

