Chesterfield police share image of burglary suspect

Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect who broke into Budget car rental on Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the man did not steal anything, but the business was damaged.

An image of the man inside the building was captured on surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Chesterfield Police need help identifying a suspect in a breaking and entering at the Budget Car and Truck Rental locates at 8231 Midlothian Turnpike on May 28, 2018. Call 748-0660 or use the P3 Tips Mobile App. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @8NEWS @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/OalYFP7XwX — Sgt C. B. Cutshaw (@SgtCutshaw) May 29, 2018

